In a major development, the Aligarh Municipal Corporation (AMC) unanimously passed a proposal to change the city's name to Harigarh. The proposal was presented by Aligarh Mayor Prashant Singhal in a meeting yesterday and was supported by all councillors. "In a meeting yesterday, a proposal was presented to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. All councillors unanimously supported this. Now, this proposal will be sent to the administration. I hope that the administration will take cognizance of this and fulfill our demand to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. This demand has been being raised for a long time," Singhal said. Ayodhya To Rank Among World’s Most Beautiful Cities, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Aligarh To Be Renamed as Harigarh?

#WATCH | Aligarh, UP: On the proposal of changing the name of Aligarh, Prashant Singhal, Mayor of Aligarh, says, "In a meeting yesterday, a proposal was presented to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. All councillors unanimously supported this. Now, this proposal will be… pic.twitter.com/3V0RlwtGKl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2023

