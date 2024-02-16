Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the scene of the fire at the factory in Alipur and spoke to the victims. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. He also said that Delhi Government will give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured victims and Rs 20,000 to the normally injured victims.

The Chief Minister said that orders for an inquiry have been given and the incident will be investigated from all aspects.

Watch Video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at The Accident Site:

अलीपुर में एक पेंट फ़ैक्ट्री में कल रात लगी आग की घटना बेहद दुखद है। आज सुबह मैंने घटनास्थल का दौरा कर पीड़ित लोगों से बात की। हादसा बेहद गंभीर और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण था जिसमें 11 लोगों की जान गई है। सरकार मृतकों के परिजनों को 10 लाख रुपए, गंभीर से रूप से घायलों को 2 लाख एवं साधारण… pic.twitter.com/kc2BUgGCyI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2024

