As the Punjab Police launched an action against Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides on Saturday, all internet, SMS and dongle services have been suspended in the state till Sunday, March 19. This has been done in the interest of public safety, said Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab. As the Internet was suspended, the Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and to not spread panic, fake news or hate speech. Video of Waris Punjab De Head Amritpal Singh Escaping Arrest Near Jalandhar Goes Viral.

Internet Suspended in Punjab

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in… https://t.co/NN3LeXoRZtpic.twitter.com/z3vXg4v158 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

