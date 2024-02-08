The Allahabad High Court recently criticised parents for not accepting their daughter's love marriage and for filing an FIR against their son-in-law. The high court bench of Justice Prashant Kumar said that this is a "dark face of society" while dealing with one such case where the parents of a woman had filed a first information report (FIR) accusing her husband of kidnapping her. "This is a clear case of the dark face of our society. Even today, when children who marry on their own their parents under their family and societies pressure do not approve the marriage and go to the extent of filing F.I.R. against the boy. The court after hearing the parties, records its deepest anguish, whereby this social menace is deep rooted that even after 75 years of independence we are fighting the cases with his opponents on this score only," the court said. Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow Police Not To Harass Innocent Lawyers; Here's Why.

HC on Love Marriage

"Dark face of society, deep-rooted social menace:" Allahabad High Court criticizes parents for not accepting daughter's love marriage, filing FIR against son-in-law report by @whattalawyer#AllahabadHighCourt #Marriagehttps://t.co/0JAKLhLuy8 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)