The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to compensate a man with Rs 25,000 for his unlawful detention for around three days due to certain lapses by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Jaunpur. The court passed the order while hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Ramesh Chand Gupta. The court was informed that Gupta was detained in January 2022 after the Jaunpur police invoked Sections 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offence), 107 (security for keeping peace), and 116 (inquiry) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). HC on Religion: Allahabad High Court Says Everyone Is Free To Choose and Change Their Religion but It Has To Be Done Legally, Outlines Step-by-Step Process.

HC on Unlawful Detention

