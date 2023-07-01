The first batch of pilgrims began the Amarnath Yatra from the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal to Amarnath Cave today, July 1. Multiple pictures and videos of the first batch of pilgrims being flagged off for the Amarnath Yatra have gone viral on social media. Ahead of the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra, people were seen standing in a queue with garlands on both sides of KP Road in Anantnag to welcome the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra. The local residents and administration also gave a grand welcome to all Amarnath Yatra pilgrims as they arrived in Anantnag for the yatra. Amarnath Yatra 2023: First Batch of Amarnath Pilgrims Received by Udhampur's District Administration (Watch Video).

People Welcome Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims With Garlands

People stand in queue with garlands on both sides of KP Road in Anantnag to welcome Shri Amarnath ji pilgrims pic.twitter.com/H9BHSG07yh — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) June 30, 2023

Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Receive Grand Welcome

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)