FMCG giant Dabur announced on Friday that Amit Burman's resignation as chairman with effect from August 10, 2022 has been accepted by the board. Burman will keep his position as a non-executive director for the business. Amit took on the responsibilities as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices.

Check Tweet:

#NewsAlert | Dabur India Chairman Amit Burman steps down, to continue as Non-Executive Director of the company pic.twitter.com/e3jWVQM6qA — NDTV (@ndtv) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)