A family in the village of Cheena Karam Singh, near Amritsar, had a narrow escape during their Lohri celebrations when a sudden blast occurred. The incident, which took place as the family was gathered around a bonfire at their home, resulted in no injuries but left their clothing singed. Jaswinder Singh Cheena, a member of the family, explained that the blast was caused by heat pressure. The family had lit the wood directly on a cemented floor without using sand as a protective measure, which is believed to have contributed to the unexpected explosion. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Despite the shock and damage to their clothing, all family members were thankfully unharmed. Bhilwara: Woman Vandalises Car Following Minor Dispute in Rajasthan, Viral Video Surfaces .

Narrow Escape For Family in Amritsar

A family celebrating Lohri in a village near Amritsar had a narrow escape when a sudden blast occurred in the fire. Luckily, everyone was saved. The person sitting next to the fire explained that the blast happened due to heat pressure because they had directly fired the wood on… pic.twitter.com/niDrhzg59k — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)