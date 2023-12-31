Amruta Fadnavis wished netizens a Happy New Year 2024 in a unique way. The Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife shared a video of her extending greetings on New Year 2024 infused with the "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme trend. "A beautiful & elegant start to a beautiful & elegant," Amruta Fadnavis captioned the video. 'We Are Fully Stocked for 31st' Mumbai Police's New Year's Eve 2023 Bandobast for Mumbaikars' Safety Scene Is Full Tight, Check Fun Tweet.

Amruta Fadnavis Hops on 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Trend

