Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's MD Jayen Mehta, on Sunday, February 18, spoke about the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Amul. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jayen Mehta said, "I am elated to tell this that the Golden Jubilee of the world's biggest dairy co-operative Amul Federation owned by 36 lakh farmers is going to be celebrated on 22 February in Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera." Jain also said that most popular leader of the world, PM Narendra Modi, will be present at the world's biggest cricket stadium for the event.

Golden Jubilee Celebration of Amul

