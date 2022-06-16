Union Communications Minister on Thursday said that an MoU has been signed between NPCI International, and Lyra Network of France for 'Acceptance of UPI & Rupay Card' in France. "India is doing 5.5 billion UPI transactions in a month. Today's MoU with France is a big achievement for us," he said.

