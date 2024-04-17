A Bihar resident was injured after terrorists opened fire in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening. The injured has been identified as Raju Shah. He was immediately taken to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off, Kashmir Zone Police said. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Reasi; Tiffin IED, Two Pistols and Ammunition Recovered (See Pics).

Anantnag Terrorist Attack

#WATCH | J&K | Terrorists fired upon & critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah resident of Bihar at Jablipora Bijbehera, Anantnag. He has been evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Visuals from the hospital in Anantnag. https://t.co/SpXs1IhcJh pic.twitter.com/gdQ3x3GY2f — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

