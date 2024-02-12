In Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam in Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh, a total of 52 students have been affected by food poisoning. Hospital authorities have reported that the affected students are currently in a stable condition and are being closely monitored. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Collides With Truck in Nellore (Watch Video).

52 Students Fall Ill with Food Poisoning

#WATCH | Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh: 52 students affected with food poisoning in Gurukulam. According to hospital authorities, the affected students are in a stable condition and are under observation. pic.twitter.com/fsHKRnvTeM — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

