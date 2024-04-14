A viral video on social media shows the assistant loco pilot of the Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express risking his life and crawling underneath the train's coach to reset the alarm chain in Andhra Pradesh. The 44-second video clip shows Rajat Kumar, the assistant loco pilot of the Simhadri Express train, crawling underneath the bogie of the train in the hot sun to set right the Alarm Chain Pulling device as the express train halts on a long bridge in the Pithapuram section. The alleged incident occurred after a passenger pulled the train's chain. Post this, the ALP got down and crawled beneath the train to reset the alarm chain, Kumar's efforts earned him praise from railway authorities. DRM Vijayawada shared the video and lauded Kumar for his courageous act. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment: Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna Passenger Train Engine Derails, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Assistant Loco Pilot Resets Alarm Chain

👌👏👏 Kudos to Mr Rajat Kumar, ALP for his exemplary efforts and professionalism. He crawled underneath the bogie of Simhadri Exp in hot sun to set right the Alarm Chain Pulling device as the Train halted on long bridge in Pithapuram section.@RailMinIndia @SCRailwayIndia pic.twitter.com/t0d11zWx8P — DRM Vijayawada (@drmvijayawada) April 13, 2024

