A boat docked at Nizampatnam harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district was completely burnt after it caught fire suddenly on Tuesday evening. A video of the boat has surfaced online. The footage shows the vessel turning into a ball of fire. The marine police are investigating whether the incident occurred due to a short circuit or a gas cylinder explosion. Further details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Fire Video: Blast-Triggered Blaze Kills Two at Pharma Company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Terrifying Footage Surfaces.

Andhra Pradesh Boat Fire Video

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A boat docked at Nizampatnam harbour in Bapatla district was completely burnt after it caught fire suddenly. The marine police are investigating whether the incident occurred due to a short circuit or a gas cylinder explosion. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pDKP4d1izm — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

