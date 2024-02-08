Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Delhi on February 8, where he is expected to meet with BJP central leadership, according to a report by the news agency ANI. Reddy will leave for the national capital on Thursday evening and is scheduled to engage in discussions with key BJP leaders during his overnight stay. On Friday, February 9, he is anticipated to engage in a one-on-one conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per reports. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls on Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at His Residence (See Pics and Video).

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy To Visit Delhi on February 8

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Delhi today, to hold a meeting with BJP central leadership, say sources. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/6gsA1O2AOP — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

