In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a fire broke out at an oil tanker godown on Tuesday, March 26, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to the scene. A video shared by news agency ANI depicts the godown engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing from the site. Efforts are underway to control the blaze, with further details awaited on the extent of the damage and any potential casualties. Andhra Pradesh Fire Video: Firefighting Teams Mobilised As Garbage Dump Blaze Engulfs Bhimavaram.

Oil Tanker Godown Fire

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: A fire breaks out at an oil tanker godown. Fire tenders rush to the spot. pic.twitter.com/LkrfD6OaAY — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

