In a startling turn of events, the newly inaugurated floating bridge at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, washed away within 24 hours of its opening. The bridge, inaugurated by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy and Minister Gudivada Amarnath on February 25, collapsed, with its platform breaking away into the waters. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the incident occurred when the bridge was deserted. A video capturing the dramatic collapse quickly went viral, sparking concerns over the safety and durability of such infrastructure projects. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Train Derails in Vizianagaram.

Floating Bridge Washes Away

Lucky Tourists... #FloatingBridge washed away. The floating bridge, which was inaugurated by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP, YV Subba Reddy and Minister Gudivada Amarnath, yesterday at #RKBeach in #Visakhapatnam, washed away, today, luckily nobody was there. #Vizag #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/ZxOZFI7nUX pic.twitter.com/WVgVqw2YRC — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 26, 2024

Big Blunder ! Hardly a day after the 100 mts floating bridge was opened by #YSRCP MP Candidate YV Subbareddy at #Visakhapatnam beach, the platform of the floating bridge broke away into the waters. Luckily no one was present on it when it broke away and floated #VizagTourism pic.twitter.com/mmqMHkqA9j — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)