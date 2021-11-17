Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan was on Wednesday rushed to Hyderabad after reporting symptoms of Covid-19 and admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology for treatment in Hyderabad. He has been suffering from cold and cough since his return from New Delhi two days ago.

Concerned about the health of Honb'le Governor of Andhra Pradesh @BiswabhusanHC ji, who has been admitted in Hyderabad Hospital. Wishing him a speedy and safe recovery back to good health to serve the nation. — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) November 17, 2021

