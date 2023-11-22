CCTV footage of the Visakhapatnam road accident involving an auto carrying eight school students colliding with a lorry has been released. The video captures the intense moment of impact, with both vehicles crossing at full speed before the auto tumbles over. The collision resulted in eight children from Bethany School being injured near Sangam Sarath Theatre. Onlookers quickly gathered to assist the injured, who were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Visakhapatnam Road Accident: Eight School Children Injured After Auto Collides With Lorry Near Sangam Sarath Theatre (Watch Video).

CCTV Shows Auto-Lorry Collision

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)