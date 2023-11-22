In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a collision between an auto and a lorry near Sangam Sarat Theatre left eight students injured. The accident resulted in the damaged auto, as captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. The injured students have been promptly shifted to the hospital, awaiting further details of the incident. Police are on the scene managing the aftermath of the accident. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 10 People Injured After Bus Overturns Near Totacharla Village in NTR District (Watch Video).

Auto-Lorry Collision in Visakhapatnam Injures Eight Students

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Eight students were injured in an accident when their auto collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MrcfwJzyfW — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)