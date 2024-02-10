In a tragic accident on Saturday, February 10, 2024, two persons reportedly died and 15 were injured in Andhra Pradesh. According to Kavali DSP Venkataramana, the incident took place when a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore District. The injured individuals were admitted to a nearby government hospital and are currently under medical care. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Students Injured as Auto Crashes Into Lorry in Visakhapatnam (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Two people dead while 15 people injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District: Kavali DSP Venkataramana pic.twitter.com/qDAECq2KoR — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

