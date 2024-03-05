In Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh, a disturbing incident unfolded as a son assaulted his elderly parents over a land dispute in Madanapalli. Srinivasulu Reddy was captured on video violently attacking his mother and father during a heated argument on Sunday in Madanapalli. The footage shows Reddy pulling his mother by her hair, slapping her, and kicking her while also assaulting his father. In response to a distress call, police have registered a case against Reddy under sections 324 and 506 of the IPC. The Circle Inspector in Madanapalli has assured the elderly couple of stringent action against their abusive son. Attempted Murder Caught on Camera: Andhra Pradesh Man Allegedly Tries To Kill Elderly Woman With Towel To Snatch Her Gold Chain in Anakapalli, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Son Assaults Elderly Parents

A man in #AndhraPradesh's #Annamayya district has been detained for physically assaulting his elderly parents over a property transfer dispute that has continued for years in the family. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/ToJeqtXaB1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 4, 2024

