Angkita Dutta, Assam Youth Congress chief, was expelled from the party for six years for her "anti-party" activities on Saturday. Reacting to the news of Dutta being removed from the congress party two days after she alleged that the national president of Youth Congress, Srinivas B.V. harassed her, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he asked Congress to solve the issue as it was their internal matter. He further said, "When it is the question of a daughter's honour, taking action is the right thing to do - whoever they may be. But I came to know that Congress has expelled her. They didn't resolve the issue. If the party doesn't do it, the law will have to resolve it." Angkita Dutta Expelled From Congress for Six Years for Her 'Anti-Party' Activities.

'If the Party Doesn't Do It, the Law Will Have To Resolve It'

#WATCH | On the expulsion of Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta from the party for 6 years, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...When this issue came before us, we told Congress that it is their internal matter and they should resolve it. When it is the question of a… pic.twitter.com/Du2llIhr1A — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

