In a terrifying incident, a shopkeeper attacked a puppy with an iron rod in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad. The shocking incident occurred on April 18, and the video went viral. The accused has been identified as Gupta, a Pradhikaran resident at the Pimpri police station. According to the reports, the puppy has been admitted to an animal hospital in Wakad for treatment owing to severe injuries. Dog Crushed to Death in Pune Video: Social Media Influencer Prasad Nagarkar Runs Over Dog 'Don' With His Lamborghini, FIR Registered as Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

Animal Cruelty in Pune

#WATCH | Shopkeeper Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod In Pimpri Chinchwad; Video Goes Viral#Maharashtra #NewsUpdate pic.twitter.com/jS3js1K59m — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 20, 2024

