In a distressing incident of animal cruelty, a man recorded an Instagram reel of picking a dog up by its leg and spinning it around. The video, which went viral on X (formerly Twitter), showed Zafar, a resident of Shakurpur village, holding a dog upside down and swinging it around. The dog could be heard whimpering and struggling to free itself. Journalist Lokesh Rai shared the video on X and tagged the Uttar Pradesh police. The police responded to the tweet and said they had taken cognisance of the matter and traced the accused. Animal Cruelty in Ghaziabad: Dog Stabbed by Unidentified Assailants, Survives After Surgery; Distressing Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in UP

