A man driving a car ran over a dog sleeping by the side of the streets in a gruesome incident. It occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun and was captured in CCTV footage that soon went viral on social media. The video showed the car driver purposely crushing the canine under their car. The dog can be heard howling in pain. Later on, the stray collapse on the road and dies. A probe was launched after the video went viral. Dog Thrashed in Ghaziabad Video: Man Brutally Beats Pitbull With Stick, Breaks Dog's Jaw and Thrashes Owner (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Driver Runs Over Sleeping Dog:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)