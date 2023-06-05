A few days after the triple train crash in Odisha, another incident of train derailment has come to light. According to reports, some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises in Odisha. The incident is said to have taken place near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. "There is no role of Railways in this matter," officials of East Coast Railway said. Pictures and videos of the goods train derailing in Odisha have gone viral on social media. Reportedly, five wagons of the goods train derailed. Reports also suggest that the wagons were carrying limestone. While the reason for the train derailing is not known yet, there have been no reports of any casualty so far. Odisha Train Accident Aerial View Video: Drone Camera Captures Extent of Damage in Balasore Where Over 200 Died in One of the Worst Rail Mishaps in Indian Railways History.

Wagons of a Goods Train Derails Inside Factory

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

No Casualties Have Been Reported So Far

Wagons Were Carrying Limestone

#Breaking Five wagons of a goods train derails in #Bargarh #Odisha Wagons were carrying limestone No injuries or casualties reported yet : News18Odisha pic.twitter.com/7W32ASImjS — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)