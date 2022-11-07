Muslim women in Kerala on Sunday set ablaze hijab in solidarity with the anti-hijab movement in Iran. The incident took place during a seminar which was organised by the Kerala Yuktivadi Sangam. During the hijab burning, women raised slogans and displayed placards in solidarity with the women protesting against the enforcement of the hijab in Iran. Iran Anti-Hijab Protest: 10 People, Including Children Killed by Iranian Security Forces, Says Report.

Muslim Women in Kerala Set Hijab Ablaze:

Muslim Women In India Take Cue From Iran, Set Hijab Ablaze In Kerala As Protests Rock The World.#TNDIGITALVIDEOS #Hijab #Kerala #Iran pic.twitter.com/VMDkYyOaoi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)