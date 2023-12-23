Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur visited the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Bengaluru. The Minister was also seen playing badminton and trying his hand at shooting after the inauguration, a video shared by News Agency ANI shows. During the inauguration, he unveiled a brand-new 300-bedded hostel, aimed at providing top-notch facilities to athletes. The commitment to athlete welfare remains at the forefront of the government’s policies, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on placing athletes at the center of all initiatives. Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition, Says 'INDIA Alliance Set of Leaders Facing Corruption Charges'.

Anurag Thakur Plays Badminton

#WATCH | Karnataka: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays badminton and tries his hand at shooting after the inauguration of the Men's Hostel at Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/bDmtHjCV9j — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

