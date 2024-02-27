Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged the citizens of India and first-time voters to participate in the Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye campaign as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 nears. Sharing the music video of the Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye Campaign, Anurag Thakur called out the people to encourage young voters to exercise their democratic rights. During his 110th Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, February 26, PM Narendra Modi lauded the Election Commission of India’s campaign -- Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye (my first vote for the country) -- to urge first-time voters to cast their votes in large numbers. ‘Rajkot Was My First-Ever Electoral Win’: PM Narendra Modi Thanked People for Their Faith in Him 22 Years Ago (Watch Videos).

Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye Campaign

A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address & as the Nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their… pic.twitter.com/Gmcl4QMBbo — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 27, 2024

