In a significant milestone for India’s military history, an all-women crew from the Tri-Services has completed another round of rigorous training for a challenging around-the-world blue water sailing expedition. The training expedition is set to culminate tomorrow with a demanding voyage from Mumbai to Lakshadweep and back. The crew is diligently preparing themselves for the ‘Around the World Sailing Competition’. This endeavor is not just a test of their sailing skills, but also a testament to their courage, determination, and teamwork. The upcoming competition is expected to be a challenging journey, but the crew is ready to face it head-on. Defence Ministry Signs Contract To Upgrade Indian Army’s Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

Around the World Sailing Competition

#WATCH | Tri-Services all-women crew completed another round of training for a challenging around-the-world blue water sailing expedition. The training expedition is culminating tomorrow with a rigorous voyage from Mumbai to Lakshadweep and back. The crew is preparing themselves… pic.twitter.com/WetX8P2IPG — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)