In a significant move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP national president JP Nadda unveiled the party manifesto, "Sankalp Patra," on Wednesday, April 10. The release event, held in Doimukh, witnessed the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Following the manifesto launch, Nadda will address a public rally in the state, outlining the party's vision and promises for the electorate. Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024: CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein Among 10 BJP MLAs to Win Unopposed Out of 60 Seats (See Pics).

BJP Chief JP Nadda Releases Party's Manifesto

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/PMuyryyGqC — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

