Dr Kumar Vishwas quoted a couplet from Ramcharitmanas after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the Excise Policy Case. "Karm pradhan vishwa rachi Rakha, jo jas karhi so tas fal chakha," Kumar Vishwas tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested earlier today by the Enforcement Directorate in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case. Arvind Kejriwal, Arrested by ED, Will Continue as Delhi CM, to Run Government From Jail: AAP Leader Atishi.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

कर्म प्रधान विश्व रचि राखा । जो जस करहि सो तस फल चाखा ॥🙏 pic.twitter.com/XLp2MertD3 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 21, 2024

