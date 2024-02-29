Today, on February 29, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address the Delhi Assembly at 1 pm, as confirmed by an official source. The event will take place during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha Budget Session. Those interested can watch the live streaming of Arvind Kejriwal's speech online. Kejriwal's address is anticipated to cover key issues and initiatives relevant to the capital city's governance and development agenda. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Responds to LG VK Saxena With an Open Letter, Says 'Hope We Will Be Able To Maintain Cordial and Constructive Working Relationship' (See Post).

Arvind Kejriwal to Address Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget Session

