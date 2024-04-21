Amid concerns over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's health, AAP workers and leaders staged a protest outside Tihar Jail on April 21, asserting the urgent need for insulin support. Emphasising the critical role of insulin AAP Minister Atishi said, "People of Delhi have sent insulin for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has been a diabetic patient for the last 30 years, and today, his sugar level has reached 300. Doctors will tell you that without insulin this cannot be controlled and if the Tihar jail administration denies providing insulin then Arvind Kejriwal’s life is in danger. Who will be responsible for this?” There Is a Conspiracy to Kill CM Arvind Kejriwal in Prison, Claims Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Watch Video).

AAP Demands Insulin for Arvind Kejriwal's Health

VIDEO | Several AAP workers and party leaders protest outside Tihar Jail in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “People of Delhi have sent insulin for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has been a diabetic patient for the last 30 years and today his sugar level has reached 300.… pic.twitter.com/XXAT3FX2Jb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2024

