Ashok Chavan said he will tell if he's joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next 48 hours when he was asked about his upcoming plan. Ashok Chavan gave a shock after he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress amid reports that he was in talks with the BJP. The senior leader may get a ticket to the Rajya Sabha, according to sources. When asked if he was in contact with other MLAs of the Congress, Chavan said, "I have not had a word with a single MLA of the party." Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra CM Dumps Grand Old Party; Likely To Join BJP, Say Reports.

Ashok Chavan Joining BJP?

#WATCH | When asked if he will be joining BJP, Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, "I will tell you in 48 hours..." pic.twitter.com/hN9hITdyPf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

