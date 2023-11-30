Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu attend the programme of distribution of scooters under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Pragyan Bharati Scheme) to the students. Students who secured 60% and above and 75% and above marks respectively in Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination 2023 were awarded with the scooters at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati on Thursday, November 30. UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Mayur Hazarika for Securing Fifth Position.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu Distribute Scooters to Students

