Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will sponsor the pilgrimage of 25,000 individuals to visit the Ayodhya Ram temple this year. This initiative, announced on Monday, February 12, aims to facilitate the religious journey for devotees from Assam. Assam Budget 2024–25: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to Table State Budget in Vidhan Sabha Today.

Assam Government to Fund 25,000 Pilgrims' Visit to Ayodhya

#WATCH | Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma says his government will sponsor 25,000 pilgrims from the state to visit Ayodhya Ram temple this year pic.twitter.com/2s3sW1Rgfu — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

