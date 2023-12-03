In an exuberant display of celebration, BJP workers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar rejoiced as the party took a significant lead in the elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. The party's supporters gathered at the Gandhinagar office, expressing their jubilation over the electoral success in key states. As the BJP emerged as the frontrunner in multiple state elections, the party office in Gandhinagar became a focal point for festivities, reflecting the enthusiasm among party members. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh; Congress Heads Towards Victory in Telangana.

BJP Workers Celebrate in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: BJP workers celebrate at the party office in Gandhinagar as the party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections. pic.twitter.com/Z1UubojYSL — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

