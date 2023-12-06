Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, December 6, slammed opposition leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, for questioning EVM after Congress' loss in the recently concluded assembly elections 2023. Speaking about the issue, the BJP leader said that Congress doesn't believe in constitutional institutions. "After accepting defeat, they never ponder the reason for the defeat. They keep blaming EVMs and slam Sanatan Dharma and Hindus," he added. Digvijay Singh Shares Postal Ballot Figures, Questions EVM After Congress Faces Massive Defeat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023.

Congress Doesn't Believe in Constitutional Institutions

#WATCH | On Opposition leaders, including Digvijaya Singh questioning EVM, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, " Congress doesn't believe in constitutional institutions. After accepting defeat, they never ponder the reason for the defeat. They keep blaming EVMs and slam Sanatan… pic.twitter.com/8PhjYPgSXI — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

