The Election Commission of India (ECI) will officially announce the dates for the 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal today, March 15. The ECI press conference will begin at 4:00 PM, with the live streaming available on ECI's YouTube channel. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will address the media at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to outline the multi-phase or single-phase polling plans and the immediate implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Stay tuned to watch the online telecast of ECI's press conference to know the poll schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Assembly Elections 2026: EC Likely To Announce Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Today.

Election Commission Press Conference on Assembly Elections Dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

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