Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy on taking oath as the new chief minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at LB stadium in Hyderabad. PM Modi assured all possible support to Telangana to further the progress of state. PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens". Revanth Reddy, along with 11 other ministers was administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, December 7. New Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Fulfills First Promise, Takes Down Iron Barricades in Front of Chief Minister’s Office in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

PM Modi Congratulates Revanth Reddy on Assuming Office:

Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)