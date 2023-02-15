In an unfortunate incident, at least 33 people died on Wednesday when a bus transporting migrants bound for the United States crashed with a minibus in Panama. Both the vehicles fell off the cliff. Updating the death toll, Panama's national director of migration Samira Gozaine told the Telemetro broadcaster that "for now, we have information of 33 people dead." US Accident: Indian-Origin Father of Three Who Goes to Pick Up Insulin and Pokemon Cards, Dies After Being Hit by Car in Pennsylvania.

Panama Bus Accident:

