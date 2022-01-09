The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur in connection with the infamous Sulli Deals' app case. DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra said that "Aumkareshwar Thakur, 'Sulli Deals' app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women."

Check Tweet:

Aumkareshwar Thakur, #SulliDeals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women: DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/Eb55Kqrwai — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

