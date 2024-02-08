A massive snow avalanche hit Serbal, Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, February 8. A video of the avalanche, which showed huge chunks of snow tumbling down the mountain, has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, there was no report of loss of life or any property damage after the avalanche. The administration is on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions. Lee Canyon Avalanche: Search and Rescue Team Locate Four Missing People After Avalanche at Las Vegas Ski Resort.

Avalanche in Sarbal

J&K | Snow avalanche hit at Sarbal, Sonamarg in Ganderbal district today. However, no loss of life or injuries reported. (Pic: Screenshot from the viral video of the avalanche) pic.twitter.com/91AvE1yD4y — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Avalanche in Sarbal Video

Todays Sonamarg snow avalanch ... Furious nature shows the need to care the nature #snowavlanch #snow #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/d1HckweEvj — Sujit Kumar Singh, IPS (@sujitpchauhan) February 8, 2024

