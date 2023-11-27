Ayodhya Set to Become First AI Powered Vedic City After ADA Partners With Arahas Technologies to Establish Vedic Sustainable City Index Platform

Ayodhya is set to make history as the first AI-powered Vedic city, thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration between the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) and Arahas Technologies. The innovative initiative, known as the Vedic Sustainable City Index, seamlessly merges traditional values with cutting-edge AI technology for a sustainable future. Anticipated for release in January 2024, this transformative project aims to redefine Ayodhya's urban landscape. IAS officer Vishal Singh shared this exciting development with the public on X (formerly Twitter), heralding a significant step towards a harmonious blend of tradition and progress in Uttar Pradesh's spiritual heart, Ayodhya. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site.

Ayodhya Set to Become First AI Powered Vedic City

Exciting news for Ayodhya! Teaming up with Arahas Technologies for the Vedic Sustainable City Index, blending tradition with AI for a sustainable future. January 2024 release. #AyodhyaDevelopment #Sustainability #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/TLHzNDeZpe — IAS Vishal Singh (@VishalSinghIAS) November 26, 2023

