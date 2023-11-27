Ayodhya Set to Become First AI Powered Vedic City After ADA Partners With Arahas Technologies to Establish Vedic Sustainable City Index Platform

Ayodhya is set to make history as the first AI-powered Vedic city, thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration between the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) and Arahas Technologies.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 27, 2023 08:48 PM IST

Ayodhya is set to make history as the first AI-powered Vedic city, thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration between the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) and Arahas Technologies. The innovative initiative, known as the Vedic Sustainable City Index, seamlessly merges traditional values with cutting-edge AI technology for a sustainable future. Anticipated for release in January 2024, this transformative project aims to redefine Ayodhya's urban landscape. IAS officer Vishal Singh shared this exciting development with the public on X (formerly Twitter), heralding a significant step towards a harmonious blend of tradition and progress in Uttar Pradesh's spiritual heart, Ayodhya. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site.

Ayodhya Set to Become First AI Powered Vedic City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

AI AI Powered Vedic City Arahas Technologies Ayodhya Ayodhya Development Authority Live Breaking News Headlines Uttar Pradesh Vedic City Vedic Sustainable City Index
