A girl who had leaped into the river in order to commit suicide was saved by Ayodhya police on Thursday, November 2. Ayodhya police took to X, formerly twitter to share the video and wrote "The humanitarian work of the police is much appreciated". In the video, a police personnel in swimming costume can be seen pulling the girl out of the water. The girl reportedly jumped into the river to end life over some family dispute. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Jump Into River to Save Drowning Woman in Balrampur, Fail.

Police Save Girl Who Made Suicide Attempt:

