In a significant political development, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has joined Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The induction took place in Mumbai in the presence of NCP party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar. Baba Siddique’s move to the NCP comes shortly after his resignation from the Congress party on February 8. The implications of this shift on Maharashtra’s political landscape are yet to be seen. Baba Siddique Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra Minister Quits Party After Journey of 48 Years, Says 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'.

Baba Siddique Joins NCP

#WATCH | Baba Siddique joins NCP in the presence of party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai. The former Maharashtra minister had resigned from Congress on February 8. pic.twitter.com/IzwQo8QnLi — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

