Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, February 8. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Baba Siddique said that he resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party. "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years," he said. He also said there's a lot that he would have liked to express, "but as they say, some things are better left unsaid". "I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he stated. ‘It Is My Duty to Explain’: Milind Deora Issues Reason for Quitting Congress After Joining Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Faction.

Baba Siddique Resigns from Congress

I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express… — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)